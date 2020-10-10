Gillingham v Oxford United

Goal! Gillingham 2, Oxford United 0. Jacob Mellis (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Bonham
- 2Jackson
- 5Tucker
- 6Medley
- 3Ogilvie
- 17Eccles
- 35Drysdale
- 18Mellis
- 9Samuel
- 19Oliver
- 10Graham
Substitutes
- 11Coyle
- 12Walsh
- 14McKenzie
- 15Akinde
- 16MacDonald
- 23Woods
- 26Maghoma
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 2Clare
- 5Moore
- 12Long
- 3Ruffels
- 14Forde
- 28Kelly
- 8Brannagan
- 17Henry
- 9Taylor
- 19Agyei
Substitutes
- 6Gorrin
- 7Hall
- 10Sykes
- 11Winnall
- 13Stevens
- 18McGuane
- 20Hanson
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt blocked. Jacob Mellis (Gillingham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Ryan Jackson (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Henry (Oxford United).
Jack Tucker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Oxford United 0. Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Graham (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Anthony Forde (Oxford United).
Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Oxford United. James Henry tries a through ball, but Matty Taylor is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Anthony Forde (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Agyei.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Agyei (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matty Taylor.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Liam Kelly (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Graham (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Josh Eccles (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
