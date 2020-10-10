League One
GillinghamGillingham2Oxford UtdOxford United0

Gillingham v Oxford United

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Bonham
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Tucker
  • 6Medley
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 17Eccles
  • 35Drysdale
  • 18Mellis
  • 9Samuel
  • 19Oliver
  • 10Graham

Substitutes

  • 11Coyle
  • 12Walsh
  • 14McKenzie
  • 15Akinde
  • 16MacDonald
  • 23Woods
  • 26Maghoma

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 2Clare
  • 5Moore
  • 12Long
  • 3Ruffels
  • 14Forde
  • 28Kelly
  • 8Brannagan
  • 17Henry
  • 9Taylor
  • 19Agyei

Substitutes

  • 6Gorrin
  • 7Hall
  • 10Sykes
  • 11Winnall
  • 13Stevens
  • 18McGuane
  • 20Hanson
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away6

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Gillingham 2, Oxford United 0. Jacob Mellis (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jacob Mellis (Gillingham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

  4. Post update

    Ryan Jackson (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by James Henry (Oxford United).

  6. Post update

    Jack Tucker (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Gillingham 1, Oxford United 0. Vadaine Oliver (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Graham with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

  9. Post update

    Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Graham (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Forde (Oxford United).

  12. Post update

    Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Oxford United. James Henry tries a through ball, but Matty Taylor is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anthony Forde (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Agyei.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Daniel Agyei (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matty Taylor.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Liam Kelly (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Graham (Gillingham).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Eccles (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City440093612
2Hull540174312
3Ipswich431071610
4Gillingham531185310
5Sunderland42204138
6Doncaster42118447
7Fleetwood52038716
8Swindon42028806
9Peterborough42025506
10Accrington420267-16
11Wigan420256-16
12Portsmouth41215415
13Wimbledon41218805
14Plymouth41216605
15Charlton411235-24
16Bristol Rovers411247-34
17Northampton411247-34
18Rochdale411236-34
19Shrewsbury403134-13
20Crewe310223-13
21Blackpool410346-23
22Oxford Utd410347-33
23Burton4103711-43
24MK Dons402236-32
View full League One table

