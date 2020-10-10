League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium

Scunthorpe United v Forest Green Rovers



Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport431073410
2Morecambe430157-29
3Salford42207258
4Cambridge42118267
5Port Vale42114137
6Exeter42116517
7Crawley42115507
8Cheltenham32016246
9Colchester41306426
10Forest Green41304316
11Carlisle420234-16
12Harrogate41217435
13Bradford31204315
14Walsall31204315
15Tranmere412123-15
16Stevenage41125414
17Leyton Orient311134-14
18Scunthorpe411224-24
19Bolton410326-43
20Mansfield402246-22
21Barrow402235-22
22Oldham4013510-51
23Southend401329-71
24Grimsby200205-50
View full League Two table

