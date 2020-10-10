Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tobin Heath and fellow World Cup-winning USA international Christen Press made their first WSL starts for Manchester United in the win against Tottenham

Tobin Heath helped Manchester United go top of the Women's Super League, setting Millie Turner up for the winner against Tottenham Hotspur.

Turner met a finely placed second-half corner from the World Cup-winning USA international to seal victory.

Heath had earlier combined with USA team-mate Christen Press for United's first chance, but was denied by Becky Spencer, who also kept out Katie Zelem.

Rosella Ayane squandered what was Spurs' best chance early on.

More to follow.