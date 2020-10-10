Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.
Tobin Heath helped Manchester United go top of the Women's Super League, setting Millie Turner up for the winner against Tottenham Hotspur.
Turner met a finely placed second-half corner from the World Cup-winning USA international to seal victory.
Heath had earlier combined with USA team-mate Christen Press for United's first chance, but was denied by Becky Spencer, who also kept out Katie Zelem.
Rosella Ayane squandered what was Spurs' best chance early on.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
- 22Spencer
- 29NevilleBooked at 59minsSubstituted forLeonat 90'minutes
- 25Godfrey
- 3Zadorsky
- 15Worm
- 18KennedySubstituted forGrahamat 74'minutes
- 4GreenBooked at 14minsSubstituted forQuinnat 89'minutes
- 12Percival
- 7DavisonSubstituted forFilbeyat 90'minutes
- 14Addison
- 23AyaneSubstituted forDeanat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Leon
- 6Filbey
- 9Dean
- 16Graham
- 19Quinn
- 24Whitehouse
- 33Sulola
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 4TurnerBooked at 69mins
- 5McManus
- 21TurnerBooked at 83mins
- 11Galton
- 12LaddBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTooneat 45'minutes
- 10ZelemSubstituted forStaniforthat 77'minutes
- 23Russo
- 14GroenenBooked at 66mins
- 77HeathSubstituted forSmithat 77'minutes
- 24PressSubstituted forHansonat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ramsey
- 3Okvist
- 7Toone
- 9Sigsworth
- 18Hanson
- 19Ross
- 20Smith
- 37Staniforth
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.
Foul by Amy Turner (Manchester United Women).
Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Siri Worm tries a through ball, but Lucia Leon is caught offside.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Hannah Godfrey.
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Lucia Leon replaces Ashleigh Neville.
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Anna Filbey replaces Gemma Davison.
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Lucy Quinn replaces Josie Green.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Amy Turner.
Post update
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt missed. Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Millie Turner (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.