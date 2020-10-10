The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women1

Women's Super League: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United's Tobin Heath in action against Tottenham
Tobin Heath and fellow World Cup-winning USA international Christen Press made their first WSL starts for Manchester United in the win against Tottenham

Tobin Heath helped Manchester United go top of the Women's Super League, setting Millie Turner up for the winner against Tottenham Hotspur.

Turner met a finely placed second-half corner from the World Cup-winning USA international to seal victory.

Heath had earlier combined with USA team-mate Christen Press for United's first chance, but was denied by Becky Spencer, who also kept out Katie Zelem.

Rosella Ayane squandered what was Spurs' best chance early on.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

  • 22Spencer
  • 29NevilleBooked at 59minsSubstituted forLeonat 90'minutes
  • 25Godfrey
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 15Worm
  • 18KennedySubstituted forGrahamat 74'minutes
  • 4GreenBooked at 14minsSubstituted forQuinnat 89'minutes
  • 12Percival
  • 7DavisonSubstituted forFilbeyat 90'minutes
  • 14Addison
  • 23AyaneSubstituted forDeanat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Leon
  • 6Filbey
  • 9Dean
  • 16Graham
  • 19Quinn
  • 24Whitehouse
  • 33Sulola

Man Utd Women

  • 27Earps
  • 4TurnerBooked at 69mins
  • 5McManus
  • 21TurnerBooked at 83mins
  • 11Galton
  • 12LaddBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTooneat 45'minutes
  • 10ZelemSubstituted forStaniforthat 77'minutes
  • 23Russo
  • 14GroenenBooked at 66mins
  • 77HeathSubstituted forSmithat 77'minutes
  • 24PressSubstituted forHansonat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsey
  • 3Okvist
  • 7Toone
  • 9Sigsworth
  • 18Hanson
  • 19Ross
  • 20Smith
  • 37Staniforth
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home4
Away18
Shots on Target
Home0
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away12
Fouls
Home11
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0, Manchester United Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Amy Turner (Manchester United Women).

  4. Post update

    Angela Addison (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Siri Worm tries a through ball, but Lucia Leon is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Hannah Godfrey.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Lucia Leon replaces Ashleigh Neville.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Anna Filbey replaces Gemma Davison.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Lucy Quinn replaces Josie Green.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Amy Turner.

  11. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  14. Booking

    Millie Turner (Manchester United Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Millie Turner (Manchester United Women).

  16. Post update

    Ria Percival (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.

  18. Post update

    Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Hannah Godfrey (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

