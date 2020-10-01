Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic should add to their squad ahead of their transfer deadline because the prospect of losing the 10-in-a-row Premiership title to Rangers - and a potential £35m in next season's Champions League - is "unthinkable", says former Celtic striker turned pundit Chris Sutton. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers captain James Tavernier says he and team-mate Borna Barisic try to emulate Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson by "pushing each other on with our deliveries and set pieces". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic have been linked with Juventus star Mattia De Sciglio as Neil Lennon seeks to bolster his squad with another left-sided player ahead of the transfer deadline. (Scottish Sun) external-link

SPFL chiefs will hold talks on Monday with Kilmarnock after the Premiership club's first-team squad was advised to self-isolate for 14 days - casting doubt on their ability to play their upcoming Betfred Cup ties. (Daily Record) external-link