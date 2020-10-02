Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Vitaly Janelt played 54 games for VfL Bochum, scoring two goals

Brentford have signed midfielder Vitaly Janelt for an undisclosed fee from German club VfL Bochum.

The 22-year-old, who is a Germany Under-21 international, has signed a four-year contract with the Bees.

"He is composed on the ball and is comfortable playing the possession-based game that we want to play," said Brentford head coach Thomas Frank.

"Most importantly, he has the aggressiveness and intensity in the high press that we want to have."

Frank added: "He also has the ability to get around the pitch, which is important, not just in the Championship, but in modern football generally."

