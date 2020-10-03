Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Calvin Miller made four league starts for Celtic

Harrogate Town have signed former Celtic left-sided player Calvin Miller.

The 22-year-old, who has played as both a full-back and winger, spent time with Plymouth during pre-season having been released by Celtic in May.

Former Dundee and Ayr loanee Miller missed the majority of the 2019-20 campaign through injury.

"I'm very pleased to get some speed in as an attacking option and I think we'll see the best of him going forward," said Town boss Simon Weaver.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.