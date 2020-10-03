Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Kristoffer Peterson has made only four league starts for Swansea

Swansea City winger Kristoffer Peterson is poised to join Fortuna Dusseldorf for around £400,000 plus add-ons.

Peterson, 25, has made only 12 Swansea appearances - scoring once - since joining from Heracles for £500,000 rising to £1m in August 2019.

The Sweden international spent the second half of 2019-20 on loan at former club Utrecht.

Petersen has featured only once for Swansea in 2020-21, in the EFL Cup defeat by Newport County.

Head coach Steve Cooper brought Peterson to Wales having previously worked with him in the Liverpool academy, but the once-capped player has made little impact at Liberty Stadium.

Fortuna Dusseldorf are in the German second tier, and are managed by former Manchester City striker Uwe Rossler.