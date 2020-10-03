Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock face possible sanctions - including forfeiting Friday's postponed game against Motherwell - if they have breached Covid-19 protocol, says SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

The entire Rugby Park squad is self-isolating for 14 days after six positive tests in the past week.

Doncaster says the SPFL "owe it to the game" to investigate the outbreak.

He confirmed Kilmarnock will forfeit Tuesday's League Cup tie at Falkirk if they can't fulfil the fixture.

"Clearly it's very concerning that you have six positives within one club," Doncaster told BBC Scotland Sportsound.

"That's something we need to investigate in conjunction with the health authorities to find out how this has happened, because the protocols in place are designed to ensure there shouldn't be transmission within a club."

