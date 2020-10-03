Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Tiago Silva played three times for Portugal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio

Nottingham Forest's Portuguese midfielder Tiago Silva has joined Greek champions Olympiakos.

The 27-year-old has moved to the Piraeus-based side, who are also owned by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, on a permanent deal.

He scored four goals in 47 league and cup appearances for Forest, but has not featured for the club this term.

Forest signed Silva for an undisclosed fee from Portuguese club Feirense on a two-year deal last summer.

Forest have not disclosed if Olympiakos have paid a fee for Silva, who leaves in the same week as record signing Joao Carvalho moved to Spanish side Almeria on a season-long loan.

