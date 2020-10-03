Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Scottish FA's Mike Mulraney, left, and Neil Doncaster of the SPFL voice their frustration at the Scottish Government's stance

The delay in allowing fans to return to stadiums in Scotland is "political, rather than clinical", say two of the country's top football administrators.

Scottish FA vice-president Mike Mulraney made the claim on BBC Radio Scotland - and was supported by SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

Mulraney said it is "fair to ask the Scottish government to reconsider" its stance on playing in empty stadiums.

"I listen to the science and it does seem counter-intuitive," he said.

"I think it is driven by science, but do you think that sitting one metre away from somebody eating in a restaurant has less risk than sitting two metres away from someone in a stadium with a mask on?"

Doncaster will discuss the matter with sports minister Joe Fitzpatrick on Monday and said that "it often feels football it does not get a fair rub of the green".

"The UK government does not allow fans into Premier League or EFL grounds in the fresh air," he said. "But the Royal Albert Hall has now been allowed to admit 57% of capacity in an indoor venue.

"Anybody who tells me that is not a political choice, I'm sorry I don't accept that."

It had been hoped fans would be allowed into stadiums in Scotland from 14 September, but that indicative date has been pushed back to 5 October at the earliest due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Mulraney recognised the difficulties faced by the government but pointed out that national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch said "allowing 600 fans into a stadium that hold 60,000 outside, all facing the same way, is probably far less risk than people into a restaurant or an aeroplane".

A recent report discovered that 43% of Scottish football's income comes from gate receipts - the highest percentage of any league in Europe.

The Scottish Government did permit Ross County and Aberdeen to hold test events in September with 300 fans and Doncaster said there "has been no negative feedback."

He added: "The clubs made it entirely clear they could have accommodated many more in absolute safety on a socially-distanced basis."

The Scottish government has been approached for a response.