Burnley have asked about a £500,000 loan deal for 25-year-old Scotland striker Lawrence Shankland with Dundee United needing funds to keep the club afloat, while the English Premier League club are also interested Tannadice forward Logan Chalmers. (Mail On Sunday) external-link

Charlton Athletic are bracing themselves for a third offer, of more than £1m, from Celtic for 20-year-old left-back Alfie Doughty. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon will concentrate on securing a new left-back on transfer deadline day and is convinced that none of his first-team players will leave. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Tottenham Hotspur's England Under-21 winger, Ryan Sessegnon, is on the verge of a loan move to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim after the 20-year-old linked with Celtic. (Mail On Sunday) external-link

Rangers have promised Glen Kamara a bumper new contract and told Anderlecht they are not interested in accepting any offer for the 24-year-old Finland midfielder. (Herald On Sunday) external-link

Watford are interested in 31-year-old Leeds United and Scotland left-back Barry Douglas. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Celtic midfielder Beram Kayal says he has rejected offers to return to Scottish football after leaving Brighton & Hove Albion, but the 32-year-old is keen to remain in the UK for family reasons. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is facing a problem in defence ahead of Thursday's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel, with Scott McKenna missed out for Nottingham Forest at the weekend and Liam Palmer went off injured at half time for Sheffield Wednesday against Queens Park Rangers. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link