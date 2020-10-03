Barnsley have yet to win a Championship match this season

Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber says he does not believe the ambition of the club's owners matches his own.

The Tykes confirmed this week that Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls had made a formal approach for their 43-year-old German head coach.

Barnsley's winless start to the Championship season continued with a 2-1 loss at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

"For me, it's not the goal to always play in the relegation zone," Struber told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I have other ambitions and aims and I cannot feel that the owners have the same ambitions and goals like me. My future is open and we will see.

"Every year, every season, this is a big, big fight with a big, big energy until the last game to stay in the league - and, one more time, it is a big question to the owners, is this the goal? For me, no."

Struber took charge of Barnsley in November 2019 and kept them in the second tier via victories in their final two games, although they would have been relegated if not for Wigan's 12-point deduction for entering administration.

But they have failed to win any of their opening four Championship games this term, despite picking up two Carabao Cup victories, and Cauley Woodrow's late consolation penalty at The Riverside is their solitary league goal.

Struber reiterated the need for more attacking options after the loss at Middlesbrough but when asked why a new striker had not arrived, he said it was "a question for the owners".

"I have had a very good time here and I feel I have a very big trust in this squad and in the players but what the team needs and what the club needs is more quality," the former Wolfsberger AC boss added.