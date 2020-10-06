Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Jack Aitchison became Celtic's youngest ever player and goalscorer when he netted against Motherwell in May 2016 aged 16 years and 71 days

League Two side Stevenage have signed Barnsley striker Jack Aitchison on loan for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 20-year-old joined Championship club Barnsley on Monday from Scottish champions Celtic, with the expectation of an immediate loan move.

Aitchison scored six goals in 30 games on loan at Forest Green last season.

"I hope to come in, help the team, score some goals and help get us as high up the table as possible," he told the Stevenage website.

While the international transfer deadline was on 5 October, clubs in the English Football League can continue to sign domestic players until 16 October.

