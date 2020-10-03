Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Coleman's Everton side made it four Premier League wins from four against Brighton.

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman could be an injury concern for their upcoming Euro 2020 play-off away to Slovakia.

The right-back had to be substituted in the second-half of Everton's 4-2 victory over Brighton on Saturday.

It appeared to have been a hamstring injury that forced Coleman off in the 58th minute at Goodison Park.

The 31-year-old was an unused substitute in the Republic's Nations League games in September.

The winner of the Republic's play-off will face either Northern Ireland or Bosnia-Herzegovina on 12 November for a place in next summer's finals.

After Thursday's vital match in Bratislava, Stephen Kenny's side have Nations League games against Wales and Finland.