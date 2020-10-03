Last updated on .From the section Everton

Pickford's error allowed Maupay to make the score 1-1 on Saturday before Everton seized control

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says now is "not the right place to talk about Jordan Pickford" after the goalkeeper's error in the 4-2 win over Brighton.

Pickford dropped a bouncing ball and Neal Maupay equalised but Everton went on to win and go top of the table.

It is the England international's 11th error leading to a goal since he joined Everton in August 2017 - more than any other Premier League goalkeeper.

"He did a mistake but nothing happened," said Ancelotti.

"We have three points more and this is the most important part.

"This is not the right place to talk about Pickford, if I have to say something to him when he comes back (from international duty) I will talk to him."

Goalkeeping errors in Premier League since Pickford joined Everton Player Errors Jordan Pickford 11 Asmir Begovic 10 Martin Dubravka 9 Hugo Lloris 8 David de Gea 7 Bernd Leno 7

Pickford is in the England squad for Thursday's friendly against Wales and the Nations League matches that follow against Belgium and Denmark and has been first choice throughout Gareth Southgate's time as manager.

But his latest error, coming after a mistake that allowed Fleetwood to score in a recent Carabao Cup tie, puts further pressure on his position.

In the BBC Sport's player rater, which allows you to rate each individual participating in every Premier League game, Pickford is averaging 5.48, with his showing on Saturday earning him a team low of 3.52.

His rating is the lowest of all those who have played for Everton in the Premier League this season.

However, Ancelotti's comments suggest his club place is not under immediate threat, coming a week after he insisted he was not looking to strengthen his goalkeeping resources.

Everton have Jonas Lossl, who has first-team Premier League experience from his time at Huddersfield, and 20-year-old Portuguese keeper Joao Virginia on their books.

The Toffees currently have no worries at the other end of the pitch, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring his ninth goal of the season and James Rodriguez netting twice in Saturday's win - a result that sends them top of the Premier League with four wins from four this season.