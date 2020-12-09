Bristol City WomenBristol City Women19:30Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd Women
|8
|6
|2
|0
|19
|7
|12
|20
|2
|Arsenal Women
|8
|6
|1
|1
|33
|6
|27
|19
|3
|Chelsea Women
|7
|5
|2
|0
|22
|5
|17
|17
|4
|Man City Women
|8
|4
|3
|1
|21
|8
|13
|15
|5
|Everton Women
|8
|4
|2
|2
|17
|11
|6
|14
|6
|Reading Women
|8
|2
|4
|2
|9
|12
|-3
|10
|7
|B'ham City Women
|8
|3
|0
|5
|9
|13
|-4
|9
|8
|Brighton Women
|8
|2
|2
|4
|6
|15
|-9
|8
|9
|Tottenham Women
|8
|1
|3
|4
|9
|17
|-8
|6
|10
|West Ham Women
|8
|1
|1
|6
|9
|23
|-14
|4
|11
|Aston Villa Women
|6
|1
|0
|5
|3
|14
|-11
|3
|12
|Bristol City Women
|7
|0
|2
|5
|5
|31
|-26
|2
