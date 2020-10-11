UEFA Nations League - Group B2
ScotlandScotland19:45SlovakiaSlovakia
Venue: Hampden Park

Scotland v Slovakia: Callum McGregor says squad is 'happy and together'

Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Callum McGregor
Callum McGregor has backed Scotland to carry on the momentum from their success over Israel
Nations League: Scotland v Slovakia
Venue: Hampden Stadium, Glasgow Date: Sun, 11 Oct Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland and online.

Midfielder Callum McGregor is confident Scotland will not struggle to rouse themselves for Nations League duty after the jubilation of their "big moment" against Israel.

Steve Clarke's side host Slovakia on Sunday, three days after a penalty shootout win earned them a Euro 2020 play-off final in Serbia next month.

Scotland top Nations League Group B2 with four points from two games.

McGregor said the squad has "a real sense of happiness and togetherness".

The Celtic midfielder, 27, added: "I am hoping it goes the other way and everyone will be fresh.

"The boys bounced on to the training pitch on Saturday morning probably feeling better than they would have done if they had lost the game.

"It was a big moment for the players and probably the first success the group has had together."

Slovakia, who edged past the Republic of Ireland on penalties on Thursday to secure a European Championship play-off against Northern Ireland, are bottom of the section after back-to-back defeats.

Team news

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie and defender Andy Considine, as well as Hibernian full-back Paul McGinn, have been given their first Scotland call-ups for the Slovakia match and Czech Republic game three days later.

The hosts remain without midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who tested positive for Covid-19, and forward Ryan Christie and full-back Kieran Tierney who are self-isolating having been in close proximity.

Injured defenders Liam Palmer and Scott McKenna, plus striker Oliver Burke, also withdrew from the squad before the Israel game.

Slovakia winger Jaroslav Mihalik and defender Milan Skriniar miss out after positive Covid-19 tests. Midfielder Stanislav Lobotka is another absentee as he is in quarantine with his Napoli team-mates.

What the managers say

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke: "Slovakia are a good team, good players and like ourselves missing one or two players who might have been starting for them and they also had 120 minutes the other night and a penalty shoot-out.

"Maybe they will make one or two changes, I believe they have just lost another player to Covid-19 so that is an on-going situation for every country which we have to deal with."

Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal: "We're expecting Scotland to be a little bit tired as well. However, they managed to play lots of good games with lots of physical and almost aggressive games sometimes.

"So they know that when they need to push their players they are able to do so. We will do their best to show all the abilities we have and we believe that it's going to be very good game and the main thing would be to bring some points home."

What the stats say

  • Scotland and Slovakia's only previous meetings were in 2018 World Cup qualifying, with both sides picking up a home victory.
  • In the only previous meeting between Scotland and Slovakia at Hampden Park, the Scots won 1-0 with the winner an 89th minute own goal by defender Martin Skrtel.
  • Scotland have won four of their six Nations League games (D1 L1), finding the net in all six matches, although they've only kept two clean sheets.
  • Slovakia are yet to win away from home in the Nations League (D1 L2), while failing to score in two of their three games on the road (just one away goal in total).
  • John McGinn has scored seven goals in his last seven starts across all competitions for Scotland, with all but one of those coming at Hampden Park.

My Scotland XI to face Slovakia

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 11th October 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy21102114
2Netherlands21011103
3Poland21012203
4Bos-Herze201123-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22007166
2England21101014
3Denmark201102-21
4Iceland200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22006156
2France22005236
3Sweden200203-30
4Croatia200238-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain32106157
2Germany31204315
3Ukraine310237-43
4Switzerland301224-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Romania21104314
2Austria21014403
3Norway21016333
4Northern Ireland201126-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21103214
2Czech Rep21014313
3Israel20202202
4Slovakia201124-21

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia22006336
2Hungary21013303
3Turkey201101-11
4Serbia201113-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales22002026
2Finland21011103
3R. of Ireland201112-11
4Bulgaria201112-11

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro33005059
2Luxembourg32014226
3Azerbaijan310224-23
4Cyprus300305-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1North Macedonia21103214
2Georgia21102114
3Armenia21013213
4Estonia200203-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece21102114
2Slovenia21101014
3Kosovo201123-11
4Moldova201112-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan21013213
2Albania21012113
3Belarus210123-13
4Lithuania210112-13

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Faroe Islands32105327
2Latvia30302203
3Malta302134-12
4Andorra302101-12

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gibraltar22002026
2Liechtenstein21012113
3San Marino200203-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Also in Sport

