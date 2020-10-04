Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Juan Foyth (left) has not played a competitive game for Tottenham this season

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth has joined Villarreal on a season-long loan after signing a new contract with Spurs until 2023.

The 22-year-old Argentina international has made 32 appearances for the north London side since joining from Estudiantes in August 2017.

Foyth has scored once in the league win over Crystal Palace in November 2018.

He has not played for Spurs this season and joins the La Liga club for the remainder of the campaign.