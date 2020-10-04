Last updated on .From the section European Football

RB Salzburg say three players tested positive for coronavirus after their Champions League play-off with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday

Red Bull Salzburg have enforced a "team quarantine" and will not release players for international duty after three tested positive for Covid-19.

The club say the positive results came after their Champions League play-off with Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

The players, who have not been named, are asymptomatic and in self-isolation.

"All international call-ups for Salzburg players in the next two weeks have been rejected," said Salzburg in a statement. external-link

The Austrian club explained players who have tested negative will "only travel between their house, the training ground and match locations".

Israeli side Maccabi had 11 players missing for their 3-1 play-off defeat by Salzburg because of coronavirus.

Salzburg goalkeeper Cican Stankovic and defender Andreas Ulmer had been called up by Austria for three matches during the October international window, while midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai had been selected for Hungary.

Salzburg host TSV Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.