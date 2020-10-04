Osasuna v Celta Vigo

Attempt missed. Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Line-ups
Osasuna
- 1Herrera
- 12Roncaglia
- 4García
- 5GarcíaBooked at 54mins
- 21Pérez
- 14GarcíaBooked at 82mins
- 6SanjurjoBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVidal Mirallesat 83'minutes
- 24Torró
- 11Barja AlfonsoSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 64'minutes
- 19Gallego PuigsechSubstituted forMoncayolaat 64'minutes
- 16Calleri
Substitutes
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 7Rodríguez Menéndez
- 13Martínez
- 20López
- 22Rodríguez Navas
- 25Pérez
- 27Moncayola
- 29Oroz
- 32Córdoba
- 37Delgado Saverio
Celta Vigo
- 1Villar
- 2Mallo
- 18Aidoo
- 24Murillo
- 15Olaza
- 6D Suárez
- 5Yokuslu
- 14TapiaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 73'minutes
- 9NolitoSubstituted forRodriguezat 81'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 27BaezaSubstituted forMorat 60'minutes
- 10Iago Aspas
Substitutes
- 4Araújo
- 7Vadillo
- 8Beltrán
- 11Mor
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 23Méndez
- 26Domínguez
- 28Pampín
- 31Veiga
- 32Rodriguez
- 34Carreira
- 35Blanco
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Lucas Torró.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
Post update
Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Nacho Vidal replaces Oier Sanjurjo.
Booking
Miguel Rodriguez (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Miguel Rodriguez (Celta de Vigo).
Post update
Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rubén García (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
Substitution
Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Miguel Rodriguez replaces Nolito.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo).
Post update
Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Iván Villar.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jony (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez.
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 2, Celta de Vigo 0. Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Facundo Roncaglia.