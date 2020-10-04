Spanish La Liga
OsasunaOsasuna2Celta VigoCelta Vigo0

Osasuna v Celta Vigo

Line-ups

Osasuna

  • 1Herrera
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 4García
  • 5GarcíaBooked at 54mins
  • 21Pérez
  • 14GarcíaBooked at 82mins
  • 6SanjurjoBooked at 60minsSubstituted forVidal Mirallesat 83'minutes
  • 24Torró
  • 11Barja AlfonsoSubstituted forRodríguez Menéndezat 64'minutes
  • 19Gallego PuigsechSubstituted forMoncayolaat 64'minutes
  • 16Calleri

Substitutes

  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 7Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 13Martínez
  • 20López
  • 22Rodríguez Navas
  • 25Pérez
  • 27Moncayola
  • 29Oroz
  • 32Córdoba
  • 37Delgado Saverio

Celta Vigo

  • 1Villar
  • 2Mallo
  • 18Aidoo
  • 24Murillo
  • 15Olaza
  • 6D Suárez
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 14TapiaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 73'minutes
  • 9NolitoSubstituted forRodriguezat 81'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 27BaezaSubstituted forMorat 60'minutes
  • 10Iago Aspas

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 7Vadillo
  • 8Beltrán
  • 11Mor
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 23Méndez
  • 26Domínguez
  • 28Pampín
  • 31Veiga
  • 32Rodriguez
  • 34Carreira
  • 35Blanco
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamCelta Vigo
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home18
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emre Mor (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Lucas Torró.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).

  6. Post update

    Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Nacho Vidal replaces Oier Sanjurjo.

  9. Booking

    Miguel Rodriguez (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Rodriguez (Celta de Vigo).

  11. Post update

    Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Booking

    Rubén García (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Miguel Rodriguez replaces Nolito.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Olaza (Celta de Vigo).

  17. Post update

    Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Iván Villar.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jony (Osasuna) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Osasuna 2, Celta de Vigo 0. Jonathan Calleri (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Facundo Roncaglia.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis53027619
2Real Sociedad52217258
3Villarreal522167-18
4Real Madrid32104227
5Getafe42114317
6Valencia52127707
7Barcelona22007076
8Sevilla22004136
9Osasuna42025416
10Cádiz420245-16
11Granada320157-26
12Atl Madrid31206155
13Celta Vigo512237-45
14Eibar511346-24
15Huesca504124-24
16Elche311113-24
17Levante310256-13
18Ath Bilbao310224-23
19Real Valladolid502337-42
20Alavés401326-41
