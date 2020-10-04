Cádiz v Granada

CádizCádiz17:30GranadaGranada
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Betis
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|9
|2
|Real Sociedad
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|2
|5
|8
|3
|Villarreal
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|8
|4
|Real Madrid
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|7
|5
|Getafe
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|7
|6
|Valencia
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|7
|7
|Barcelona
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|6
|8
|Sevilla
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|6
|9
|Osasuna
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|6
|10
|Cádiz
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|6
|11
|Granada
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|12
|Atl Madrid
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|1
|5
|5
|13
|Celta Vigo
|5
|1
|2
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|5
|14
|Eibar
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|6
|-2
|4
|15
|Huesca
|5
|0
|4
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|16
|Elche
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
|17
|Levante
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|18
|Ath Bilbao
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|19
|Real Valladolid
|5
|0
|2
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|2
|20
|Alavés
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|1