Bayern Munich v Hertha Berlin

Bayern MunichBayern Munich17:00Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Leipzig
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|7
|2
|Frankfurt
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
|B Dortmund
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|6
|4
|Augsburg
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|5
|Hoffenheim
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|6
|6
|Werder Bremen
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|7
|Stuttgart
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|5
|2
|4
|8
|Union Berlin
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|4
|9
|DSC Arminia Bielefeld
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|B Mgladbach
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|11
|Freiburg
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|12
|Bayern Munich
|2
|1
|0
|1
|9
|4
|5
|3
|13
|Hertha Berlin
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4
|1
|3
|14
|B Leverkusen
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Wolfsburg
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Köln
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|0
|17
|Mainz
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
|18
|Schalke
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|15
|-14
|0