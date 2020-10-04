Italian Serie A
AtalantaAtalanta4CagliariCagliari2

Atalanta v Cagliari

Line-ups

Atalanta

  • 57Sportiello
  • 19Djimsiti
  • 17Romero
  • 6Palomino
  • 33Hateboer
  • 15de Roon
  • 88Pasalic
  • 8Gosens
  • 10Gómez
  • 91Zapata
  • 9Muriel

Substitutes

  • 4Sutalo
  • 7Lammers
  • 11Freuler
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 24Carnesecchi
  • 26Mojica
  • 27Depaoli
  • 31Rossi
  • 40Ruggeri
  • 79Traore

Cagliari

  • 28Cragno
  • 25Zappa
  • 40Walukiewicz
  • 2Godín
  • 22Lykogiannis
  • 33Sottil
  • 8Marin
  • 6Rog
  • 18Nández
  • 9Simeone
  • 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão

Substitutes

  • 1Aresti
  • 3Tripaldelli
  • 12Caligara
  • 14Pinna
  • 15Klavan
  • 17Tramoni
  • 19Pisacane
  • 21Oliva
  • 24Faragò
  • 30Pavoletti
  • 31Vicario
  • 44Carboni
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua

Match Stats

Home TeamAtalantaAway TeamCagliari
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Riccardo Sottil (Cagliari).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Cristian Romero.

  4. Post update

    Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marko Rog (Cagliari).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

  8. Post update

    Marko Rog (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Rog.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Sottil following a fast break.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Atalanta 4, Cagliari 2. João Pedro (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charalampos Lykogiannis with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cristian Romero (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Alessio Cragno.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Razvan Marin.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).

  18. Post update

    João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Second Half

    Second Half begins Atalanta 4, Cagliari 1.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Atalanta 4, Cagliari 1.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta330012579
2Sassuolo32109367
3Napoli22008086
4Inter Milan22009546
5AC Milan22004046
6Hellas Verona22004046
7Juventus21105234
8Roma311135-24
9Bologna21014313
10Lazio210134-13
11Spezia210134-13
12Benevento210157-23
13Genoa210147-33
14Fiorentina310256-13
15Sampdoria310247-33
16Cagliari301237-41
17Torino200225-30
18Parma200216-50
19Udinese300304-40
20Crotone3003210-80
