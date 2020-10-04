Atalanta v Cagliari

Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 57Sportiello
- 19Djimsiti
- 17Romero
- 6Palomino
- 33Hateboer
- 15de Roon
- 88Pasalic
- 8Gosens
- 10Gómez
- 91Zapata
- 9Muriel
Substitutes
- 4Sutalo
- 7Lammers
- 11Freuler
- 18Malinovskiy
- 24Carnesecchi
- 26Mojica
- 27Depaoli
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 79Traore
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 25Zappa
- 40Walukiewicz
- 2Godín
- 22Lykogiannis
- 33Sottil
- 8Marin
- 6Rog
- 18Nández
- 9Simeone
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
Substitutes
- 1Aresti
- 3Tripaldelli
- 12Caligara
- 14Pinna
- 15Klavan
- 17Tramoni
- 19Pisacane
- 21Oliva
- 24Faragò
- 30Pavoletti
- 31Vicario
- 44Carboni
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Riccardo Sottil (Cagliari).
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Cristian Romero.
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Rog (Cagliari).
Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Post update
Marko Rog (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Rog.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Riccardo Sottil following a fast break.
Goal!
Goal! Atalanta 4, Cagliari 2. João Pedro (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charalampos Lykogiannis with a cross.
Attempt saved. Cristian Romero (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Alessio Cragno.
Attempt saved. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Pasalic.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Razvan Marin.
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Atalanta 4, Cagliari 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Atalanta 4, Cagliari 1.