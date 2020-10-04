Ibrahima Diallo: Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says deal done for midfielder
Southampton
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says the club have signed midfielder Ibrahima Diallo from French side Brest.
The deal for the 21-year-old former Monaco player is believed to be worth about £11m.
"This signing is done. The paperwork is done and he is our new player and he will come in," said Hasenhuttl after his side beat West Brom 2-0 on Sunday.
"It's a pity he (now) has to go to the international under-21s of France but he will come to us."
He added: "I am happy we got him because in our 'six' position we don't have so many alternatives.
"We were hard fighting for him and in the end we got him."
