League champions Barcelona dominated their first women's El Clasico against Real Madrid

Real Madrid Femenino's first official match ended in defeat as they lost 4-0 to reigning Primera Division champions Barcelona on Sunday.

Patricia Guijarro, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas all scored for Barca in the first women's 'El Clasico'.

Madrid, who also scored an own goal in the match, were only formed in July after buying-out Club Deportivo Tacon.

They competed last season under Tacon's name and wore their kit but trained and played at Real's training ground.

Tacon were beaten 9-1 and 6-0 by Barcelona in their previous two games.

Barcelona were crowned champions last season because they were top when the season was abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic.