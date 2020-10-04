Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Craig Conway came closest to scoring for St Johnstone in Sunday's defeat by Celtic

St Johnstone hope to sign Israeli striker Guy Melamed before the transfer window closes on Monday, says manager Callum Davidson.

The Scottish Premiership club have reportedly agreed terms external-link with Melamed.

St Johnstone have scored just once in the last seven matches and Davidson is keenly aware of the need to bolster his attacking options.

"It's ongoing so fingers crossed something gets done," he told BBC Scotland after a 2-0 defeat by Celtic.