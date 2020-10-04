St Johnstone: Callum Davidson hopes deal for striker Guy Melamed imminent
Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone
St Johnstone hope to sign Israeli striker Guy Melamed before the transfer window closes on Monday, says manager Callum Davidson.
The Scottish Premiership club have reportedly agreed terms with Melamed.
St Johnstone have scored just once in the last seven matches and Davidson is keenly aware of the need to bolster his attacking options.
"It's ongoing so fingers crossed something gets done," he told BBC Scotland after a 2-0 defeat by Celtic.