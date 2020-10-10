League One
BlackpoolBlackpool15:00IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: Bloomfield Road

Blackpool v Ipswich Town

Match report to follow.

Saturday 10th October 2020

  • GillinghamGillingham0Oxford UtdOxford United0
  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00WiganWigan Athletic
  • DoncasterDoncaster RoversPShrewsburyShrewsbury TownP
    Match postponed - International call-ups
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00BurtonBurton Albion
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City440093612
2Hull540174312
3Ipswich431071610
4Sunderland42204138
5Doncaster42118447
6Gillingham42116517
7Fleetwood52038716
8Swindon42028806
9Peterborough42025506
10Accrington420267-16
11Wigan420256-16
12Portsmouth41215415
13Wimbledon41218805
14Plymouth41216605
15Charlton411235-24
16Bristol Rovers411247-34
17Northampton411247-34
18Rochdale411236-34
19Oxford Utd310245-13
20Shrewsbury403134-13
21Crewe310223-13
22Blackpool410346-23
23Burton4103711-43
24MK Dons402236-32
