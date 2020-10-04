Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Marissa Callaghan twice hit the post for Cliftonville

Crusaders Strikers remain in the hunt in the Women's Premiership title after a 2-1 victory over rivals Cliftonville at Seaview.

The sides were level at half-time when Cliftonville's Clare Carson cancelled out Morganne Beggs' opener for the Crues.

However the hosts prevailed when Amy McGivern netted shortly after the restart.

Cliftonville hit the woodwork three times in a frantic north Belfast derby.

The Crues' third win in five games puts them level on points with third-placed Linfield and just three points behind the leading duo of Sion Swifts and Glentoran.

Cliftonville, who have only won one match in the new campaign, remain in fifth, some six points adrift of their neighbours.

Crusaders' Danielle McDowell forced Lauren Currie into a smart stop in the early stages before the hosts took the lead through Beggs' strike on 14 minutes.

Kerry Taggart struck the underside of the crossbar as Cliftonville searched for an equaliser, which eventually came when Carson netted on the stroke of half-time after some excellent work by Rosie Thompson.

McGivern put the Crues back in front on 48 minutes after Emily Wilson's shot was parried by Currie into the defender's path.

Marissa Callaghan was denied by home stopper Maddy Harvey-Clifford before the Northern Ireland twice hit the upright, however the Crues held on for the three points.