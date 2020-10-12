League Two
BradfordBradford City19:45HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: The Utilita Energy Stadium

Bradford City v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 12th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morecambe540189-112
2Cambridge5311103710
3Newport531185310
4Cheltenham43018269
5Salford52309459
6Forest Green52308449
7Carlisle53024409
8Exeter52218718
9Colchester51407527
10Port Vale52124227
11Crawley521257-27
12Walsall41305416
13Tranmere513145-16
14Harrogate41217435
15Stevenage51225415
16Bradford31204315
17Leyton Orient412145-15
18Bolton511326-44
19Scunthorpe511338-54
20Barrow503246-23
21Mansfield503246-23
22Southend5023411-72
23Grimsby301205-51
24Oldham5014713-61
View full League Two table

Top Stories