Wolves transfer news: Rayan Ait-Nouri joins with Ruben Vinagre set for Olympiakos
Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed France Under-21 international Rayan Ait-Nouri, with fellow full-back Ruben Vinagre set to leave for Olympiakos.
Ait-Nouri, 19, joins on a season-long loan deal from Ligue 1 club Angers.
Vinagre, who has played 70 times for Wolves since arriving from Monaco in 2017, posted on social media to thank everyone at the club on Sunday.
"It has been a wonderful journey. It has been a pleasure to be a part of this pack," said the Portuguese, 21.
Following Sunday's 1-0 win over Fulham, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: "Vinagre is going to join Olympiakos. If it's not done it is almost done - that's why he was not in the squad today.
"We will get the official decision but it's obvious we need to balance our squad. Rayan will join us."
