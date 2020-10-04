Wolves transfer news: Rayan Ait-Nouri joins with Ruben Vinagre set for Olympiakos

Rayan Ait-Nouri in action for Angers
Rayan Ait-Nouri made his Angers debut in 2018 and has made 23 appearances

Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed France Under-21 international Rayan Ait-Nouri, with fellow full-back Ruben Vinagre set to leave for Olympiakos.

Ait-Nouri, 19, joins on a season-long loan deal from Ligue 1 club Angers.

Vinagre, who has played 70 times for Wolves since arriving from Monaco in 2017, posted on social media to thank everyone at the club on Sunday.

"It has been a wonderful journey. It has been a pleasure to be a part of this pack," said the Portuguese, 21.

Following Sunday's 1-0 win over Fulham, Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said: "Vinagre is going to join Olympiakos. If it's not done it is almost done - that's why he was not in the squad today.

"We will get the official decision but it's obvious we need to balance our squad. Rayan will join us."

  • The usual Steptoes coming from the Expressandstar board are calling for the knee to stop. Alot of my black mates say they have felt a change on the streets. So it continues.

  • Guess vinagre was always going to leave. Great going forward but not good enough defensively. Wish him well tho

  • When you spend as much as the Wolves do, then when the opportunity comes to claw some back with players the manager doesn't rate as integral, then the deal has to be done.

  • Vinagrecwas playing out of position, hescnot a defender. He's a very good tricky winger.

  • A good lad and has potential, which is what he had when he joined us 3 years ago. Hasn't developed due to lack of playing time with the more dependable Jonny ahead of him, with his skill and pace I would of liked to have seen him used further forward on occasions but not to be for us at least. Best of luck Vinny I'm sure you will tear up the Greek league.

  • I always thought that Vinagre had what it took to be a decent player although his defending needed some attention. Good going forward and combined well with Neto. Still young and capable of improving.

  • I thought Vinagre would develop in to a star player. He’s a good player but ‘good’ isn’t good enough for Wolves it would seem.

