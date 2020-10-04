Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic hope to secure a deadline day deal for AC Milan and Uruguay left-back Diego Laxalt.(Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen are set to re-sign Greig Leigh on a short-term after the 26-year-old terminated his contract with NAC Breda. (Daily Record) external-link

Preston boss Alex Neil has all but ruled out any chance of Daniel Johnson joining Rangers today. (Daily Record) external-link

South Africa midfielder Bongani Zungu is nearing a move to Rangers after a protracted transfer saga with French club Amiens. (KickOff.com) external-link

Celtic are not interested in a deadline day move for West Ham midfielder Robert Snodgrass. (Sun) external-link

Striker Leigh Griffiths admits he let Celtic down in pre-season as he reveals manager Neil Lennon's promise not to move him on. (Sun) external-link

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon says defensive partner Ryan Porteous fully deserves his Scotland call-up and thinks it won't be long before striker Kevin Nisbet joins him in Steve Clarke's squad. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Ross County assistant manager Richard Brittain is hoping no deadline day bids are tabled for striker Ross Stewart.(Herald) external-link

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have confirmed the loan signing of Rangers forward Kai Kennedy until January. (Inverness Courier) external-link