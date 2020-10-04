Theo Walcott: Southampton keen on signing Everton forward on loan
Southampton have enquired about signing Everton forward Theo Walcott on loan.
The 31-year-old is struggling to figure in Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans and his former club have made an approach about a loan move, although no deal has been struck yet.
Walcott, who has played for England 47 times, started his career at Southampton before moving to Arsenal in 2006.
Everton signed him from The Gunners in a £20m deal in January 2018.
