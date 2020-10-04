Everton transfer news: Ben Godfrey signs from Norwich City

By Phil McNultyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments97

Ben Godfrey
Ben Godfrey joined Norwich in 2016 from York City for £150,000

Everton have signed defender Ben Godfrey from Norwich City in a deal worth an initial £25m, potentially rising to £30m.

Godfrey, 22, joins the Toffees on a five-year contract.

He is Everton's fifth signing of the summer after midfielders Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, playmaker James Rodriguez and left-back Niels Nkounkou.

"It is an honour to sign for Everton and to be part of a huge club," said the England Under-21 centre-back.

"This is a club full of history that has an exciting team full of world-class players who will help me kick on to the next level. I am looking forward to working with them and, hopefully, having great times with Everton."

Everton are the early Premier League leaders after winning their opening four matches.

However, manager Carlo Ancelotti wanted to increase his options in defence after injuries to Mason Holgate and Jarrad Branthwaite.

"The manager's past speaks for itself," said Godfrey, who will join the England Under-21 squad this week for Euro 2021 qualifiers against Andorra and Turkey.

"He has worked with some top-class centre-backs. I will be able to learn so much from him and he is going to help me get to that next level, which is where I want to be."

Godfrey joined Norwich in 2016 from York City for £150,000 and played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League in 2018-19.

He made 30 top-flight appearances last season as the Canaries were relegated back to the Championship.

The fee is a record received by the Canaries, eclipsing the previous mark of £20m - plus £4m in add-ons - from Leicester City for midfielder James Maddison in 2018.

York City are in line to receive about £2.5m as part of the switch, having negotiated a sell-on clause as part of his move to Carrow Road.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

97 comments

  • Ben's a great signing for Everton. We'll miss him, hopefully Ben mk 2 (Gibson) will step up now and form a decent partnership with Grant Hanley. Everton really look to have something about them this season, that, plus a manager whose reputation will attract good players-wish them and Ben mk 1 well.

  • Not surprised that a Premier League side have come in for Godfrey. I'm puzzled as to why no PL club has come in for Cantwell and Aarons.

  • Ben Godfrey attended the Holgate School in York and will link up with Mason Holgate at EFC who came from Barnsley which had the Holgate School attended by Michael Parkinson and Dickie Bird. Clearly meant to be but more to the point we now have two quality centre backs aged 22/23. If they keep these plus we have Branthwaite and Lewis Gibson our defence is sorted for the next10 years.

  • Ancelotti could pretty much get the hot seat at any so called BIG club but seeing him at Everton and performing the wonders he's doing proves that his coaching is about the love/experience for the game. Not the inflated chequebook signings. Players on 500k a week and not performing. Developing young talent and showing the true value on the pitch.

  • Everton transfers this window have been spot on and with a great manager at the helm they are a team to watch out for considering no European football, don't laugh when people ask top four!

  • Eluded to in earlier comment good to see York getting £2.5m.
    Id like to see clubs 'penalised financially ' for importing foreign players. Say 20% tax on fee, surely this would encourage teams to buy from lower leagues or it would collect tax for country, Win Win?

  • Everton are starting to look like a proper side now that they have a proper manager chosen by proper owners.
    What an example to be set to other clubs and I wish them every success this year. Well done Ancelotti!

  • Good signing, and really pleasing to see York City also benefiting.

  • Thank you, Ben, for everything you've done at Norwich City. It has been brilliant to watch you grow in confidence as a player at Carrow Road. I wish you all the best at Everton. £25 million + add on's is a great deal.

  • Got yourself a bargain there Everton, Ancelotti I mean.

  • Who??

    Never heard of him.

    #KSAM

  • Brighton fan here. Everton look the real deal this season. We have improved, but Everton have strengthened more than any other team. We lost 4-2 to them on Saturday, and that was with Richarlison going off injured. They were well worth the win. Their crisp, accurate passing out of defence left us struggling time and again.

  • One of Norwich's better players from last season under the tuition of a fine manager. A good fee for him as well for both clubs too I think. A real win-win.

  • Ancelotti strikes again. What a manager he is. An amazing weekend of football just a shame the fans were not there. I have real sympathy for Ole. His hands are tied. Pogba and Maguire are dire. Neither can nor will take a leadership position. Can you imagine Roy Keane out there? I wonder if a big beast like Klopp, Pep or Ancelotti would touch Utd. I doubt it. Good luck all, from a City fan.

    • KingCarlos replied:
      I doubt Allegri or Poch would take on the job

  • What a huge difference that will make to York City! Great that some money is filtering down to the lower leagues.

  • Everton have had a amazing window 😱 Top 4 could very much happen.

    • NeilB73 replied:
      I think they will. It's a great start to the season for them.

  • It looks like Everton has outperformed all other clubs in this transfer window! With a world-class manager and very good players, they will be difficult to play against and I wish them good luck for the season!

  • Everton starting to look a very dangerous side to play against. A very good manager with determination and a long term plan. The upcoming derby is going to be fascinating. Good luck to them.

  • Rumour has it he was off to Liverpool but after last night he realised Everton were the top side in Merseyside.

  • Glad to see that York are getting a good cut as well. In the present environment, a sell on clause would be a life saver for a lot of lower league teams

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC