Ryan Sessegnon had only been named in one Tottenham squad this season

Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon has joined German club Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old, who has played as a left-back and a winger, joined Spurs from Fulham for £25m in August 2019 but has struggled to make an impact.

The Englishman has made 12 appearances for the Premier League club and had not featured during 2020-21.

Hoffenheim are sixth in the Bundesliga after three games and will also compete in this season's Europa League.

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson - Sessegnon's fellow England Under-21 international - had a successful loan spell with the German side during the 2018-19 season, making 29 appearances and scoring seven goals.

