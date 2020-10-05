Tottenham transfer news: Ryan Sessegnon joins Hoffenheim on loan

Ryan Sessegnon
Ryan Sessegnon had only been named in one Tottenham squad this season

Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon has joined German club Hoffenheim on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old, who has played as a left-back and a winger, joined Spurs from Fulham for £25m in August 2019 but has struggled to make an impact.

The Englishman has made 12 appearances for the Premier League club and had not featured during 2020-21.

Hoffenheim are sixth in the Bundesliga after three games and will also compete in this season's Europa League.

Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson - Sessegnon's fellow England Under-21 international - had a successful loan spell with the German side during the 2018-19 season, making 29 appearances and scoring seven goals.

  • Spurs should have sent him on loan in January and then he may have been ready for the first team this summer. They've managed a very good talent poorly so far, hopefully he develops in Germany.

  • Going to play the Devil's advocate here ....

    Was Sessegnon brought to disrupts Fulham's balance and did Spurs see something and they wanted to get an Asset for the future (as this never happens in football).

    Besides that yes promising player and playing at International level so carry on at Club level as already commented.

  • I can't see anything negative in a young English player expanding his horizons and plying his trade in Germany. After all, they've produced plenty of great players. Shame for Sessegnon that his Spurs move hasn't worked out so far, but I wouldn't bet against him playing a season in Germany and returning a vastly improved player. Sensible decision by Tottenham.
    Good luck to the lad.

  • Going out on loan rather than playing in Spurs reserves is better for his development & it's a win win for Spurs too as he'll come back an improved player. Bit like Foyth both players contracts & ages means they can develop & return better for it. Good investment in Spurs future in my opinion. COYS

  • Good luck to him in Germany, hopefully he’ll get his confidence back - could be a massive asset to Spurs squad...

  • Hard to see how he would fit in at Spurs given how well Reguilon has started. Need to figure out what his best position is, hope he gets some minutes under his belt as he certainly has potential

  • Fulham would have loved him back on loan. Unfortunately the same league and same city opponents. Good move though. Haven't they thrashed Lewy FC recently?

  • Smacked of a desperation signing last year TBH.

    I hope he can develop in Germany and wish him good luck

  • Another youngster off to abroad to learn his trade and also Germany too.

    So PL Clubs go getting youngsters from abroad then we smother our own not to play or get game time. So no wonder they hey off abroad may be his Agent helps too for a financial reward ..

    Fair play to him go and enjoy

  • Once again Jose shows is non-commitment to developing young talent.

    • Omallyish replied:
      You have a valid point, but consider this, when would Jose actually really need him? Its a good move for club and player, playing in a competitive league and Europa too. I hope we let more youngsters out on loan too.

  • Good. The lad needs game time. The potential is still there, so hopefully he can develop there.
    All the best mate

  • Such a talent, just signed for the wrong manager

    • CR14 replied:
      Pochettino?

  • Completely failed to live up to the hype!

  • Another young English talent wasting a year of development on the bench of a big club.

  • Breaking news: I just renewed my contract as a fan till 2030.

    • guyguy replied:
      Thank goodness, what would we do without you!?

  • It would have been better if he had rejoined fulham on loan.

    • sparkyjohn replied:
      What!!! And miss out on playing Europa League with Hoffenhiem

  • Good to see another youngster go get experience in a foreign country. Could've easily went back to Fulham on loan and gained pretty much nothing.

  • Where’s the anti Chelsea brigade slagging off teams for not picking young English players??

  • Talented player. Needs the game time in a top level league to develop into the player he can be.
    Should be a good move for him, especially as they play a back 3, which will suit him as left wing-back is probably his best position right now.

  • big mistake

    • sparkyjohn replied:
      What? Your username

