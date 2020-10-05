Last updated on .From the section European Football

Houssem Aouar scored Lyon's equaliser from the penalty spot in their 1-1 draw with Marseille on Sunday

Lyon's Houssem Aouar, who is a reported Arsenal target, has told French TV he is staying at the Ligue 1 club.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who has been linked with the Gunners external-link this summer, scored the equaliser against Marseille on Sunday and says he can "still offer something" at Lyon.

"I want to continue the adventure with the club that started my career," Aouar told Telefoot La Chaine.

Lyon are 14th in Ligue 1, having won one of their opening six matches.

Frenchman Aouar says last season's Champions League semi-finalists "owe it to ourselves to do much better".

"I hope we will get our heads up quickly," he added.