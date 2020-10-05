Arsenal transfer news: Houssem Aouar set to stay at Lyon
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Lyon's Houssem Aouar, who is a reported Arsenal target, has told French TV he is staying at the Ligue 1 club.
The 22-year-old Frenchman, who has been linked with the Gunners this summer, scored the equaliser against Marseille on Sunday and says he can "still offer something" at Lyon.
"I want to continue the adventure with the club that started my career," Aouar told Telefoot La Chaine.
Lyon are 14th in Ligue 1, having won one of their opening six matches.
Frenchman Aouar says last season's Champions League semi-finalists "owe it to ourselves to do much better".
"I hope we will get our heads up quickly," he added.
EtwaseTous
1. The player thinks he couldn't live up to the hype.
2. The Arsenal board are still refusing to pay market price for players and will see a decent start to the season as a reason not to invest.
Either way, Arsenal need some more depth in attacking midfield if they are going to sustain a top 4 challenge.
The hole left by 2015 Özil is still yet to be filled.
Chill McNumpty
That’s if, & it’s a big if, Real keep their word.
Lacashette
Nercei
Pablo
that swashbuckling polander of garwolin
These teams have nothing exciting in them. Complacent , overpaid dead wood that will drag you down to their own level of hair gel, tattoos, parties and " do you know who am I . I am a millionaire " attitude. Rotten to the core. Good on you, Houssem. Money does not buy class nor decency
Fozzy
neil
Steve
Mate