Arsenal transfer news: Houssem Aouar set to stay at Lyon

Houssem Aouar
Houssem Aouar scored Lyon's equaliser from the penalty spot in their 1-1 draw with Marseille on Sunday

Lyon's Houssem Aouar, who is a reported Arsenal target, has told French TV he is staying at the Ligue 1 club.

The 22-year-old Frenchman, who has been linked with the Gunnersexternal-link this summer, scored the equaliser against Marseille on Sunday and says he can "still offer something" at Lyon.

"I want to continue the adventure with the club that started my career," Aouar told Telefoot La Chaine.

Lyon are 14th in Ligue 1, having won one of their opening six matches.

Frenchman Aouar says last season's Champions League semi-finalists "owe it to ourselves to do much better".

"I hope we will get our heads up quickly," he added.

  • One of two things has happened here:

    1. The player thinks he couldn't live up to the hype.
    2. The Arsenal board are still refusing to pay market price for players and will see a decent start to the season as a reason not to invest.

    Either way, Arsenal need some more depth in attacking midfield if they are going to sustain a top 4 challenge.

    The hole left by 2015 Özil is still yet to be filled.

  • It’s common knowledge Zidane called him personally. They cannot afford anyone in this window but I’d guess something informal has been agreed & the player will go to Real in another window.

    That’s if, & it’s a big if, Real keep their word.

  • He's waiting for an actual big club to come in for him. Aubameyang might be happy never playing CL football again but Aouar doesn't fancy it. Good choice lad

    • EtwaseTous replied:
      Are you aware that Lyon are not in any European Cup this year?

  • Disappointing but it is what it is. Would have been wonderful if we could have offloaded Ozil more than anything. Absolute drain on resources and frankly a despicable person.

  • I guess that’s one man who knows he’s not as good as he’s built up to be. Probably for the best.

  • Let's be honest. If you were a young, talented player, full of dreams and options would you join Arsenal or MU ?
    These teams have nothing exciting in them. Complacent , overpaid dead wood that will drag you down to their own level of hair gel, tattoos, parties and " do you know who am I . I am a millionaire " attitude. Rotten to the core. Good on you, Houssem. Money does not buy class nor decency

  • Clearly no ambition

  • Fantastic article about a non-signing. Thank you BBC.

  • Another successful transfer window for Kroenke and the Glaizers

  • Why would any player stay in french ligue unless you play for psg.

    • gooner777 replied:
      True, maybe some players like being a big fish in a small pond?

