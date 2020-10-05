Man Utd transfer news: Jadon Sancho & Ousmane Dembele deals unlikely

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments64

Jadon Sancho and Ousmane Dembele
Manchester United made Jadon Sancho (left) their number one transfer target but have so far failed to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho seems certain to stay at Borussia Dortmund on transfer deadline day, while a deal for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is also unlikely.

United made England winger Sancho, 20, their number one transfer target.

Dortmund repeatedly said they would not sell once their own 10 August deadline for a deal passed.

United have not abandoned efforts to sign Dembele on loan but it is thought he would prefer a permanent move.

France international Dembele, 23, cost Barcelona up to £135.5m when he joined them from Borussia Dortmund three years ago.

However, injury and loss of form mean the player has failed to make the impact expected at the Nou Camp.

Something ' extraordinary' needed for Sancho deal

Dortmund's deadline for a Sancho deal was regarded as arbitrary by United and the Premier League club felt there was still a chance of completing the transfer.

There was no agreement over a fee though - and Dortmund's stance has not changed.

BBC Sport understands that remains the case, meaning it would take something quite extraordinary for a transfer to be agreed at this late stage.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • Hello Beeb moderators,
    Why the sudden disappears disappearance of the HYS's on the astonishing Aston Villa victory over Liverpool & Spurs trouncing of Man Utd??
    I was awaiting a reply to one of my comments & both of the HYS's were taken down.
    This new system with the ratings is rubbish too should be automatically LATEST comes first !!

  • The 3 sh*Tstirrers on the sky transfer show looking more and more like muppets every day
    Sancho to Utd was never happening!

  • They've been unlikely to agree since the transfer market opened. This isn't news.

  • Must...write...another...article...about..Manchester...United...

  • The only way I see Man Utd progressing is for the Utd Board and Chief Exec to be humiliated into accepting that we are not the force we were in the 90's and 00's. We had arguably the best manager the game has seen and a Chief Exec David Gill who planned and made sure business was done early and before pre-season. In steps the Glazers and their puppet Woodward its all gone to ruin. Theyre all toxic

  • It's CB's the club needs. Every single one of them is terrible.

  • If only teams had months to prepare deals, instead of only deadline day to sign someone.

  • What is the editorial justification for a separate story about the transfer dealings (or non-dealings) of one club?

    • Jeb replied:
      Clicks, views, and comments...

  • Need a new manager. Why buy van der beek and leave him on the bench
    Team played better with Fred than Pogba
    Is Maguire really an upgrade on smalling I'm not so sure.
    Who ever says Greenwood is world class is delusional. He is a talented young kid but a far way off world class

  • BREAKING - Chelsea's Abraham 'deeply regrets' being caught for birthday party Covid breach.

  • What amazes me is the sheer arrogance of some (not all) ManU fans & the ex-player pundits, the worst of the lot being Paul Ince. They are living this fantasy world where all Utd. need to do is snap their fingers & any player will come running, get real, why would anyone with prospects want to go to Old Trafford these days? Cavani is a spent force just topping up his pension plan.....case in point!

  • Maybe not the best place but does anyone else think it's a joke Sky apologised for Souness' comment about Lamela's playacting being a very Latin thing to do?

    Dirtiest player currently in the PL? Fernandinho, Latin.
    Biggest playactor in football currently? Neymar, Latin.
    Biggest con in the history of the game? Maradona, Latin.

    Didn't agree on Brits do it different though when we have Sterling.

    • Uberti replied:
      Ridiculous but not surprising these days, we pander to the snowflakes all day long. He was right & I for one did not see the slightest reason for an apology, "home" players are not exactly exempt these days mind....

  • Players transfer for a variety of reasons; the chance to play in the PL, or to train with a particular coach/manager, for the chance of Champions League/ football etc. etc. because they no longer feel loved/appreciated by their current team or simply for money.

    There really is very little to attract anyone to Manchester United at the current time, and so they will stay put or find someone better.

  • I feel sorry for the genuine Manchester United fans who deserve a lot more from the board/owners than they're currently getting.

    The club seems stuck in a toxic cycle.

  • Man Utd should sign every available forward. They're going to need to outscore a lot of teams if they don't replace that defence.
    Not been overly impressed with Sancho for England (given the £100m pricetag), but he's ripped it up in Germany.
    As for Dembele, he looks like one of those 'accidents' waiting to happen for the Old Trafford club. He could be another Sanchez...

  • Good

  • Jadon Sancho & Ousmane Dembele deals unlikely. No surprise as Old Trafford is now a retirement home for 'old timers' like Carvali who are past their sell by date but can get hundreds of thousands per week.

    • Steamie replied:
      who is Carvali?

  • Dembele going to Liverpool next season, Sancho back to Man City next year after Pep leaves.

  • Simon Stone continuing to promote gossip, when everybody else could see this was never going to happen.
    Gotta give Simon Stone his Man Utd paycheck somehow...

  • They do not want to be involved in a relegation fight

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC