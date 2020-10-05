Last updated on .From the section Southend

Ashley Nathaniel-George had spells with non-league clubs Potters Bar Town and Hendon before joining Crawley in 2018

Southend United have signed winger Ashley Nathaniel-George from fellow League Two club Crawley Town on a permanent deal.

The 25-year-old scored 11 goals in 57 appearances during a two-year spell with the Reds.

Crawley triggered an option to extend Nathaniel-George's contract by two years earlier this summer, but he has not featured for the club this season.

The terms of his move and the length of his deal at Roots Hall are undisclosed.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.