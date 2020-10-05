Last updated on .From the section Football

Abraham has four England caps

Chelsea and England striker Tammy Abraham has apologised "for the naivety shown" after he was reported to have breached coronavirus guidelines.

The Sun reported about 20 people, including England team-mates Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho, attended a surprise party for Abraham's 23rd birthday at his home on Saturday.

Gatherings of more than six people are banned in England.

Abraham said he was unaware the party was planned but "deeply regrets" it.

The party happened hours after Abraham played in Chelsea's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday and before he was due to join up with the England squad this week.

It is understood those at the party were close friends and family who had their temperatures checked on arrival.

"On Saturday evening I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering had been organised for me with family and close friends to celebrate my birthday," Abraham said.

"Although I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown by all for the organisation and attending of this gathering.

"I recognise that I have a responsibility both in my professional and personal life to honour and respect the guidelines and deeply regret that this took place.

"All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again."

Last month, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood were dropped from an England camp after an "unacceptable" breach of Covid-19 quarantine guidelines in Iceland.

More to follow.