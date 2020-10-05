Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Jan Zamburek has made 22 senior appearances for Brentford, with two of those coming this season

Shrewsbury Town have signed young midfielder Jan Zamburek on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Brentford.

The 19-year-old began his career with Czech Republic side Slavia Prague before moving to the Bees in 2018.

"We had to fight off one of the biggest clubs in this league to secure his services," boss Sam Ricketts said.

"We are really pleased to have him in and we are looking forward to working with him."

