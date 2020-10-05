Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tyler Toland made her Republic of Ireland debut at the age of just 16

Scottish champions Glasgow City have signed midfielder Tyler Toland on loan from Manchester City.

The 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international will spend the season with Scott Booth's side as they seek a 14th successive title.

Booth described Toland's arrival as "a huge moment" for City.

"She is a very talented football player," said former Scotland striker Booth. "She is also ambitious and we are too."