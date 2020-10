Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

In: Brian Reid, manager; Scott Glover, midfielder (St Mirren); Jack Brown, defender (Motherwell); Callum Wilson (Dumbarton); Matthew Aitken, forward (Forfar Athletic); Lewis Baker, forward (East Fife); Sam Jamieson, forward (East Kilbride); Paul Cairney, midfielder (unattached).

Loan in: Finn Ecrepont, defender (Ayr United); Gabe Skeoch, midfielder (Ayr United); Joshua Burke, defender (Airdrieonians).

Out: Kevin Harper, manager; Osman See, forward (Edinburgh City); Euan East, forward (Queen of the South); Daniel Scally, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Ross Clarke, defender (Cowdenbeath); Declan Byrne, forward (Stirling Albion); Scott Roberts, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Declan McDonald, forward (Fauldhouse United); Bryan Wharton, defender (Pollok); Giuliano Moreno, midfielder; Will Graham, midfielder; Jordan Stewart, defender; Callum Home; Jason Krones, defender; Gary Phillips, midfielder; Nicki Paterson, midfielder; Daniel Potts, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Jack Breen, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Nicholas McAllister, defender (St Mirren); Lewis Hunter, midfielder (East Fife).

In: Aaron Splaine, midfielder (Bruno's Magpies); Aidan Smith, forward (Peterhead); Jordan Pettigrew, goalkeeper (Dumbarton); Max Wright, forward (Stirling Albion); Cammy Clark, defender (Queen's Park, loan to permanent); Jordan Lowdon, defender (Stirling Albion); Jack Purdue, midfielder (Queen's Park); Tyler Fulton, defender (Eastfield); Iain Anderson, forward (Dalbeattie Star).

Loan in: Kyle Fleming, midfielder (Dundee)

Out: Ayrton Sonkur, defender (Stranraer); Tommy Muir, forward (Stenhousemuir); Christian Nade, forward (Troon); Kyle Wilkie, midfielder (East Kilbride); Jamie Ballantyne, defender (BSC Glasgow); Jack Brennan, defender (Gretna); Scott McLean, midfielder (Darvel); Jordan Wooding-Holt, midfielder (Workington); Jamie Walker, defender (Caledonian Braves); Lyle Avci, goalkeeper (BSC Glasgow); Peter Murphy, defender (retired); Kyle Bradley, midfielder; Lewis McLear, midfielder; Russell Currie, forward.

Loan ended: Niyah Joseph, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Mikey Hewitt, defender (Ayr United); Andy Rodden, defender (Partick Thistle).

In: Rory Currie, forward (Heart of Midlothian); Luc Bollan, defender (Aberdeen); Dave McKay, defender (Celtic); Gregor Jordan, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Benjamin Luissint, midfielder (Queen of the South); Connor Coupe, midfielder (Forfar Athletic).

Loan in: Connor Barron, midfielder (Aberdeen); Leeroy Makovora, forward (Heart of Midlothian); Scott Cusick, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Matty Todd, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic).

Out: Rhys McCabe, midfielder (Queen of the South); Paul McManus, forward (Glenrothes); Dougie Hill, defender (Kelty Hearts); Andy Jackson, forward; Ryan McCord, midfielder; Lee Duncanson, defender; Chris McLaughlin, defender; Luke Watt, midfielder; Ross Crawford, forward.

Loan ended: Alex Petkov, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Olly Hamilton, midfielder (St Johnstone); Luke Strachan, midfielder (Dundee); Paul Allan, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Andy Jackson, forward (Forfar Athletic).

In: Olly Hamilton, midfielder (St Johnstone); Cian Kavanagh, forward (Heart of Midlothian); Ross Clarke, defender (Albion Rovers).

Out: Josh Rae, goalkeeper (Peterhead); Jordan Allan, forward (Forfar Athletic); Archie Thomas, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Ryan Connelly, forward (Hill of Beath Hawthorn); Jordyn Sheerin, forward; Euan Valentine, midfielder.

In: Kelby Mason, goalkeeper (Heart of Midlothian, loan to permanent); Lee Hamilton, defender (Stranraer); Ouzy See, forward (Albion Rovers); Danny Jardine, midfielder (Stirling Albion).

Loan in: Josh Campbell, midfielder (Hibernian); Zac Butterworth, midfielder (Rangers).

Out: Scott Shepherd, forward (Forfar Athletic); Chris Kane, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Jonny Court, forward (Linlithgow Rose); Jordan Sinclair, midfielder (Berwick Rangers); Calum Hall, defender (Gala Fairydean Rovers); Graeme Holmes, midfielder; Kieran Stewart, midfielder; Adam Watson, midfielder.

Loan ended: Aidan Wilson, defender (Rangers); Grant Savoury, midfielder (Celtic).

In: Joel Macbeath, forward (Ross County); Josh Peters, forward (Stirling Albion); Angus Mailer, defender (Stirling University).

Out: Shane Sutherland, forward (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Rabin Omar, midfielder (Greenock Morton); James McGowan, defender (Troon); Lee Scott, midfielder (Keith); Ashley Ballam, defender (Strathspey Thistle); Andy McDonald, defender (St Cadoc's YC).

Loan ended: Daniel MacKay, midfielder (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Archie Macphee, defender (Formartine United).

In: Simon Murray, forward (Bidvest Wits); Bob McHugh, forward (Greenock Morton); Lee Kilday, defender (Queen of the South); Darren Lyon, midfielder (Queen of the South); Grant Gillespie, midfielder (Ayr United); Stuart Morrison, defender (Dunfermline Athletic, loan to permanent); Tommy Robson, defender (Partick Thistle); Michael Doyle, defender (Falkirk); Louis Longridge, forward (Falkirk); Will Baynham, forward (unattached).

Loan in: Brody Paterson, midfielder (Celtic).

Out: Salim Kouider-Aissa, forward (Livingston); Nicky Jamieson, defender (Alloa Athletic); Jack Purdue, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Kieran Moore, midfielder (Stirling Albion); Creag Little, defender (Stenhousemuir); Cammy Clark, defender (Annan Athletic); Joffrey Lidouren, midfielder (St-Pierre de Milizac); Alfie Agyeman, forward (BSC Glasgow); Luke Main, midfielder (Cumbernauld Colts); James Grant, defender (Cumbernauld Colts); Cammy Foy, defender (Cumbernauld Colts); David Crawford, goalkeeper (retired); Ryan Finnie, defender; Lewis Magee, defender; Calvin McGrory, midfielder.

Loan ended: Josh Doig, defender (Hibernian); Adam King, midfielder (Dundee United); Jake Davidson, midfielder (Dundee United).

In: Cammy Graham, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Paul Brown, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Callum Tapping, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Chris Kane, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Creag Little, defender (Queen's Park); Tommy Muir, forward (Annan Athletic); Martin Shiels, midfielder (Gartcairn).

Loan in: Callum Yeats, defender (Hibernian), Jayden Fairley, midfielder (Hibernian).

Out: Sean Burns, defender (Stranraer); Gary Harkins, midfielder (Rutherglen Glencairn); Bob Wilson, defender (Bonnyrigg Rose); Tiwi Daramola, forward (Bo'ness United); Brandon Luke, midfielder (Hill of Beath Hawthorn); Kyle Marley, goalkeeper (Irvine Meadow); Scott McLaughlin, midfielder (retired); Ahmed Aloulou, forward; Abdelhak Massougahou, midfielder; Jordan Armstrong, defender; Aidan McIlduff, defender; Aidan Kemp, midfielder.

Loan ended: Connor McBride, forward (Celtic); Marky Munro, midfielder (St Johnstone); Conor McBrearty, defender (St Mirren); Callum Moore, midfielder (Dundee).

In: Andy Ryan, forward (Dunfermline Athletic); Kurtis Roberts, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Jack Leitch, midfielder (Peterhead); Declan Byrne, forward (Albion Rovers); Scott Roberts, midfielder (Albion Rovers); Kieran Moore, midfielder (Queen's Park); Aldin El-Zubaidi, defender (unattached).

Out: Darryl Duffy, forward (Stranraer); Josh Peters, forward (Elgin City); Jordan Lowdon, defender (Annan Athletic); Danny Jardine, midfielder (Edinburgh City); Max Wright, forward (Annan Athletic); Kevin Nicoll, midfielder (Cumbernauld United); Paul Willis, midfielder (Linlithgow Rose); Craig Truesdale, defender (Kirkintilloch Rob Roy); Owen Stott, goalkeeper (Rossvale); Dylan Bikey, forward; Fraser Scott, midfielder.

Loan ended: Ronan Hughes, midfielder (Hamilton Academical); Nicky Hogarth, goalkeeper (Rangers).

In: Jamie Walker, goalkeeper (Kilmarnock); Greg Fleming, goalkeeper (Peterhead); Joao Vitoria, forward (Raith Rovers, loan to permanent); Kieran Millar, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Darryl Duffy, forward (Stirling Albion); Ayrton Sonkur, defender (Annan Athletic); Sean Burns, defender (Stenhousemuir); Tom Devitt, defender (Blyth Spartans); Thomas Orr, forward (BSC Glasgow); Ruari Paton, forward (East Kilbride).

Out: Max Currie, goalkeeper (Airdrieonians); Lee Hamilton, defender (Edinburgh City); Ryan Stevenson, midfielder (Troon); Ryan Thomson, midfielder (Darvel); Jordan Allan, defender (Darvel); Dale Burgess, goalkeeper (Beith); David Smith, defender (Syngenta Juveniles); Jordan Ross, midfielder.

Loan ended: Carlo Pignatiello, defender (Livingston); Leon Murphy, midfielder (Ayr United); Denny Johnstone, forward (Falkirk).