Man Utd transfer news: Amad Traore - Atalanta winger in talks to sign for United

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments10

Amad Traore
Amad Traore has played just 24 minutes of top-flight football in Serie A, excluding added on time

Manchester United are in talks to sign Atalanta winger Amad Traore.

United have been monitoring Traore, 18, for the past three years as he came through the ranks at the Italian club.

The Ivorian scored on his Serie A debut in October 2019 and has made three substitute appearances in Italy's top flight.

If United are successful in agreeing a deal for Traore, it is expected that the player will stay with Atalanta until January.

Traore has not featured for Gian Piero Gasperini's side this season but was the second player born in 2002 to score in one Europe's top five leagues - England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain - behind Barcelona forward Ansu Fati.

