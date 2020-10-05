Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Loftus-Cheek has started three league games since 2018-19, while Adarabioyo's last appearance for Manchester City was in March 2018

Premier League strugglers Fulham are trying to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Manchester City's Tosin Adarabioyo.

Fulham want to conclude a permanent deal for Adarabioyo, with Loftus-Cheek joining on loan, before Monday's 23:00 BST deadline.

Loftus-Cheek, 24, has only featured once for Chelsea this term.

Defender Adarabioyo, 23, has spent the last two seasons on loan at West Brom and Blackburn.

Scott Parker's side have yet to collect a point from their four games since returning to the top flight.