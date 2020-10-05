Last updated on .From the section European Football

Guendouzi has not played for Arsenal since 20 June

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has not played for the Gunners since a 2-1 defeat by Brighton in June, during which he was involved in a fracas with Neal Maupay.

The Frenchman signed for Arsenal from Lorient in 2018, having started his career in Paris St-Germain's academy.

He made 82 appearances for the Gunners, but has not been in the matchday squad this season.

He featured regularly under manager Unai Emery in his debut season in 2018-19, playing in 33 of Arsenal's 38 Premier League matches.

He was also a regular fixture in the side for the first half of last season, but featured far less following the appointment of Mikel Arteta in December 2019.

In the game at Brighton - Arsenal's second following the post-lockdown restart - he had to be pulled away from Maupay during a confrontation between both sets of players.

Arsenal re-signed central midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid this summer and are reportedly working on a deal to sign Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on deadline day.

