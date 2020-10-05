Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier

Fans of Bala Town watched the behind-closed-doors game at Maes Tegid between Bala Town and the New Saints from a nearby field due to Covid-19 restrictions

Aberystwyth Town chairman Donald Kane says the Cymru Premier League "is dying" and that "many clubs will fold" unless they receive Welsh Government assistance.

Football Association of Wales (FAW) chief executive Jonathan Ford says the game in Wales is battling a "dire situation" because of Covid-19.

The Cymru Premier's member clubs have met to discuss the current situation.

"I really worry that our league in its current form is dying," Kane said.

Kane's comments come after the FAW's chief executive told BBC Sport Wales the association is facing a "massive" financial loss because of the pandemic.

The Welsh Government responded by saying it recognised "the unprecedented pressure on the whole sports sector".

A government spokesperson added: "We recently announced a £14m package of funding.

"We continue to work closely with Sport Wales and all the governing bodies, via the Welsh Sports Association, to consider the ongoing challenges."

In September, Wales' deputy culture and sport minister Lord Elis-Thomas warned a Senedd committee that sports and arts fans are not likely to be filling venues again for years.

Cymru Premier clubs are currently operating without gate receipts and clubs are also losing sponsorship and commercial revenue and believe the current situation is unsustainable.

"After hearing from the other chairmen in the Cymru Premier and FAW representatives in a meeting last night, it seems that without new finance being injected, many clubs will fold," Kane added in comments on Aberystwyth's club website.