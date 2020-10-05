Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Chris Gunter has also played for Cardiff City, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest

Wales defender Chris Gunter is set to join Charlton Athletic following his release by Reading.

Gunter, who has made 96 appearances for Wales, is set to sign a two-year deal with the League One side.

The 31-year old, who is currently with the Wales squad, spent eight years at Reading and made 314 appearances for the Royals before departing in July.

Charlton, relegated from the Championship last season, are currently 14th in League One.

Gunter will join international team-mates Jonny Williams and Dylan Levitt at the Valley.