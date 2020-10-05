Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Thomas Partey has won 26 Ghana caps, scoring nine goals for his country

Arsenal are trying to conclude a deadline day deal for long-term target Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international midfielder, 27, has a release clause of £45m.

The Gunners' Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, would likely move in the opposite direction and join the La Liga side on loan.

Partey, who joined Atletico in 2011, made 35 league appearances for Diego Simeone's side as they finished third last season, scoring three goals.

Arsenal have been linked with Partey and Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, 22, throughout the summer transfer window.

However, Aouar has told French TV he will remain at the Ligue 1 club.

Partey, who won the 2017-18 Europa League and 2018 Super Cup with Atletico, signed a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2018, until the end of June 2023.

Among their completed deals, the Gunners have so far added Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes for 26m euros (£23.14m) from Lille, former Chelsea forward Willian on a free transfer and re-signed Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid.

The Premier League side's French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, is nearing a loan move to Hertha Berlin while Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Sead Kolasinac, 27, could potentially return to Germany via a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen.

'Arsenal have to take one last step' - analysis

By Spanish football expert Guillem Balague

There is no deal to be done with Atletico Madrid [for Partey] because Atletico will not negotiate at all.

That means what Arsenal have to do is go to La Liga and say they are willing to meet his buyout clause.

So no negotiating is taking place, Arsenal just have to take that last step.

It has been reported in Spain they they are willing to pay the 50 million euros of his buyout clause, so we will have to see.

Thomas Partey is a midfielder with the ability to pass short and long with quality. He's very intelligent in the way he moves, brave in the way he presses high and helps the team with high dynamism.

One-touch football is something that he enjoys. He is strong, fast as well, so there is a lot to like with Partey.

