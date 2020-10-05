Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Chris Taylor has also previously played for Oldham, Blackburn and Blackpool

Barrow have completed the signing of experienced midfielder Chris Taylor on a short-term deal.

The 33-year-old was released by Bradford City at the end of last season and had been training with the Bluebirds before agreeing terms.

"Chris has done really well in training," said Barrow manager David Dunn, a former team-mate of Taylor's during his time at Blackburn.

"He's got experience, good energy and that makes him great to have around."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.