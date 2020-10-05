Falkirk have been awarded a 3-0 win after Kilmarnock were unable to fulfil the group stage fixture

Kilmarnock have forfeited Tuesday's Scottish League Cup opener against Falkirk after their entire first-team squad was forced to self-isolate following six cases of Covid-19.

The club asked the SPFL if the game could be rescheduled, but say their request was refused.

It means League One side Falkirk have been awarded a 3-0 victory.

The call-off comes after last Friday's Premiership meeting with Motherwell was postponed.

Kilmarnock added the only way to play against Falkirk was to field their under-18 side, which they were unwilling to do.

"We have a duty of care for the physical and emotional wellbeing of our young players and that's something we take extremely seriously," manager Alex Dyer said.

"While forfeiting the match is not an easy decision to make in my opinion, it would not be right to play the game as scheduled against such experienced opposition as it could be detrimental not only to the young players themselves but also to the sporting integrity of the competition."

A decision is yet to be taken on the fate of Kilmarnock's next group stage tie against Dunfermline on 13 October.

NHS Ayrshire and Arran's test and protect team advised the entire squad to self-isolate for 14 days after the club returned six positive cases on 30 September.

That led to the postponement of the match with Motherwell, but the SPFL said they could not delay another game "in anticipation of the enormous pressure on fixtures this season".

A spokesman for the league added: "We have enormous sympathy for players and clubs which are unable to fulfil the fixtures on the scheduled date, but, given the unprecedented challenges facing the game this year, we must maintain the clear position outlined last month in relation to the Betfred Cup first round group stage."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster told BBC Scotland on Saturday that Kilmarnock could face further sanctions if an investigation finds they breached any of the Covid-19 protocols.

Aberdeen and Celtic were fined when members of their squad broke lockdown rules.

'Common sense approach' - analysis

Former Scotland manager Craig Levein on Sportsound

I wouldn't say it's fair. But it's a solution. There will be problems with the fixture congestion. If they took the action to postpone this game, who knows where that will lead to if they have to continue to do that. I just think it's the common sense approach.