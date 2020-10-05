Last updated on .From the section Northern Ireland

Haris Duljevic will not be available to face Northern Ireland

A Bosnia-Herzegovina player and coach have tested positive for coronavirus and will miss their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Northern Ireland.

Assistant manager Rusmir Cviko and winger Haris Duljevic will not take part in Thursday's match in Sarajevo.

The Bosnian Football Federation said they returned positive tests before the squad gathered in Sarajevo on Monday.

"Neither of them show symptoms of Covid-19 disease, but they will enter self-isolation," a statement said.

One non-coronavirus related change to the squad was also announced, with Milan Duric called in following an injury to forward Elvir Koljic.

The winner of the tie will play either Republic of Ireland or Slovakia for a place in next summer's Euro finals.

NI are aiming to reach the finals of the competition for the second consecutive time, having qualified for France 2016, where they got to the knock-out stages.